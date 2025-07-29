Image Credit : Realme

Realme's Narzo 80 Lite is now on sale. Priced under Rs 7,500, this 4G phone has a Unisoc T7250 chipset, LCD, and offers.

The Narzo 80 Lite comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, priced at Rs 7,299 and Rs 8,299. Available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold on Realme's website, Amazon, and retail stores. A Rs 700 coupon brings prices down to Rs 6,599 and Rs 7,599.