Realme Narzo 80 Lite Now on Sale in India, Starts at Rs 6,599 with Launch Offers
The budget-friendly Realme Narzo 80 Lite is now on sale in India! Starting at Rs 6,599 with offers. Key features include Unisoc T7250 chipset, 6.74" HD+ LCD, and a 6300mAh battery.
Image Credit : Realme
Realme Narzo 80 Lite
Realme's Narzo 80 Lite is now on sale. Priced under Rs 7,500, this 4G phone has a Unisoc T7250 chipset, LCD, and offers.
The Narzo 80 Lite comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants, priced at Rs 7,299 and Rs 8,299. Available in Obsidian Black and Beach Gold on Realme's website, Amazon, and retail stores. A Rs 700 coupon brings prices down to Rs 6,599 and Rs 7,599.
23
Image Credit : Google
Features: Stunning display to AI capabilities!
The Narzo 80 Lite 4G has a 6.74" HD+ LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and 563 nits brightness. Powered by Unisoc T7250, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Runs on Android 15-based Realme UI. Includes AI Boost, AI Call Noise Reduction 2.0, and Smart Touch.
33
Image Credit : Google
Camera, Connectivity, and Security: Best in budget!
It has a 13MP main camera, a secondary camera, and a 5MP front camera. Features 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and USB Type-C. IP54 rated with ArmorShell protection. A 6,300mAh battery supports 15W charging and 5W reverse wired charging.
