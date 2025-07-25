Realme has launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India. These mid-range smartphones boast improved features, AI capabilities, and a massive 7000mAh battery.

The Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G India are the mid-range smartphone models that Realme has unveiled. The features and characteristics of both smartphones have been improved and overhauled. Because of its new AI-powered features, photography capabilities, and performance, Realme is selling the smartphones as "AI Party Phones."

The Realme 15 series 5G's enormous 7000mAh Titan battery, in addition to its camera and performance, may draw in customers. Most significantly, if you're looking to get a feature-rich smartphone in the mid-range market, you might want to check out the exciting starting rates that the devices have been introduced at.

Realme 15, Realme 15 Pro: Price, Variants and Offers

Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple are the colour options available for the Realme 15 Pro 5G. There will be four storage choices available to buyers:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 31,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 33,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 35,999

12GB + 512GB: Rs. 38,999.

However, there will also be three colour options for the Realme 15 5G: Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver. Here is a comprehensive cost and storage choice:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 25,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 27,999

12GB + 256GB: Rs. 30,999

Customers may get an immediate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Realme 15 Pro 5G when they purchase it from certain banks. Realme is also offering free EMI for up to 12 months and an exchange incentive of Rs. 6000.

On some banks, you may get an immediate discount of Rs. 2000 if you buy the Realme 15 5G. Additionally, buyers can receive a Rs. 5,000 exchange incentive and no EMI for up to nine months. The Realme India website is currently accepting pre-orders, and on July 30, the sale will launch on Flipkart, realme.com, and physical retail locations.

Realme 15, Realme 15 Pro: Features and Specifications

The 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curve+ display on the Realme 15 Pro 5G has a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 6500 nits. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage power the smartphone. It has a 50MP selfie camera in addition to a 50MP dual camera arrangement. Finally, a huge 7000mAh battery that supports 80W Ultra Charge powers the smartphone.

On the other hand, the 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D curve+ display on the Realme 15 5G has a comparable refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 6500 nits. It has 256GB of internal storage, up to 12GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ 5G processor. It has an 8MP ultrawide camera in addition to a 50MP primary camera. Finally, a 7000mAh battery powers the smartphone.