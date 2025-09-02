Image Credit : Realme Website

The 6.57-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display of the Realme 15T has a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits and PWM dimming of 2160 Hz. With an IP68 + IP69 water and dust resistance rating, the phone may be able to withstand immersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, as well as jets of hot or cold water coming from any angle.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 CPU, which is built on a 6nm technology, and an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU power the new Realme gadget. The Realme 15T supports 128/256GB of storage and 8/12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Additionally, up to 2TB of extra storage can be supported through the microSD card slot.