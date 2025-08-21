Realme has launched the P4 and P4 Pro 5G, featuring AI-powered Hyper Vision chipset for enhanced visuals and a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Pro boasts a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the P4 utilizes MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra.

Realme has launched two new devices as part of its P series line-up, the P4 and P4 Pro 5G. Notably, the two phones provide specialised AI technologies at a reasonable cost, presumably without sacrificing many features. The Hyper Vision chipset is present in both the P4 and P4 Pro 5G. According to Realme, AI powers this chipset. Realme claims that the Hyper Vision processor can increase frame rate and resolution by up to 300 percent.

A large 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W rapid charging is also included in the two gadgets. Despite having such huge batteries, the Pro is 7.68mm thick, whilst the basic P4 is 7.58mm thick. Both phones include UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM.

Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro Launched: Display and Processor

The 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen of the P4 Pro 5G has a peak brightness of 6,500 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. At 6.77 inches, the basic P4's AMOLED screen is somewhat smaller. Although the maximum brightness is down to 4,500 nits, it also features a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 powers the Realme P4 Pro 5G. According to Realme, the phone outperforms comparable-priced competitors in AnTuTu. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Nothing Phone 3a are direct rivals of the P4 Pro 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra is used by the basic Realme P4. A 7,000 square millimetre vapour cooling chamber is another feature of both phones.

Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro Launched: Camera

There are two back cameras on the P4 Pro 5G. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 with optical image stabilisation (OIS) serves as the primary camera. An 8-megapixel ultrawide camera serves as the secondary camera. The Pro has a 50-megapixel OV50D sensor for its selfie camera. Every camera can record in 4K at 60 frames per second. The basic P4 has an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel OV50D40 sensor on the back. It has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme P4, Realme P4 Pro Launched: Price, Colours & Availability

The 8GB/128GB model of the Realme P4 Pro 5G costs Rs 24,999. For Rs 26,999, it is also offered with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. However, the 12GB/256GB version is priced at Rs 28,999. The Pro comes in three different colours: Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood.

There is a Rs 3,000 discount on the P4 Pro 5G when using specific bank cards. There are also free EMI choices and an exchange incentive of Rs 2,000 available. At 12 p.m. on August 27, the phone will be on sale.

The standard P4, on the other hand, costs Rs 18,499 for the 6GB/28GB model. The 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 19,499, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs 21,499 as well. Steel Grey, Forge Red, and Engine Blue are its possible colours.

Before the Realme P4's general release on August 25 at 12 p.m., there will be a limited Early Bird Sale from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 20. Customers might receive an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 and a discount of Rs 2,500 on specific cards.