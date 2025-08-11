Realme is set to launch the GT 8 series in October, featuring the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro. The standard GT 8 is rumored to have a 6.6-inch display, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset.

Realme is preparing to unveil its next flagship lineup-the Realme GT 8 series-in China this October. The series will consist of two devices: the Realme GT 8 and its more premium sibling, the Realme GT 8 Pro.

While earlier leaks mainly focused on the Pro version, fresh reports from Weibo are finally shedding light on the standard GT 8’s specifications.

Realme GT 8-Display & Battery

According to the latest leak, the vanilla GT 8 will sport a 6.6-inch flat display, making it more compact than the GT 8 Pro, which is expected to feature a large 6.85-inch 2K OLED panel. Despite the smaller screen, Realme might fit a hefty 7,000mAh battery into the GT 8, which could translate into excellent endurance.

Performance and Software

Both the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro are rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, promising top-tier performance. On the software front, the duo is expected to ship with Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, bringing new features and UI enhancements.

GT 8 Pro-Expected Highlights

For those eyeing the Pro variant, camera upgrades could be a major selling point. Word is that the GT 8 Pro may feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, alongside enhancements like a stronger vibration motor, dual stereo speakers, a metal mid-frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The GT 8 lineup is anticipated to debut with a refreshed design compared to the current GT 7 series, possibly giving it a more premium feel.

Expected Pricing

Pricing details aren’t official yet, but early speculation suggests the GT 8 Pro might see a price bump over its predecessor. For reference, the GT 7 Pro debuted at ₹43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Reports point to the GT 8 Pro starting at around 3,999 yuan (roughly ₹48,700).