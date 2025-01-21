Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Which smartphone you should buy?

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Which phone reigns supreme under Rs. 25,000?  Compare displays, cameras, performance, battery, and price. Make the right choice!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 1:36 PM IST

A number of mid-range smartphones, such as the Realme 14 Pro series and the Poco X7 series in India, were introduced in recent weeks. Two variants in the series, however, were introduced for less than Rs. 25000. With some of the most striking features, the Realme 14 Pro and the Poco X7 are among the most talked-about smartphones in recent years. Therefore, the Poco X7 and Realme 14 Pro can be your best bet if you're looking for the newest smartphones around Rs. 25000. We have compiled a comparison of these two smartphones to help you better understand them and make an educated choice.

article_image2

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Display and look

Despite having extremely distinct designs and profiles, the Realme 14 Pro and Poco X7 models both have a really appealing appearance. The smartphone has a distinctive appearance because to the Realme 14 Pro's color-changing back panel. Because it has an IP69, IP68, and IP69 classification, it is also quite durable. The Poco X7, on the other hand, has a square-shaped camera module on its plastic rear. Even though this smartphone is Rs. 4,000 less expensive than the Realme 14 Pro variant, it still has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED display on the Realme 14 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Poco X7 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 3000 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

article_image3

POCO smartphone

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Processor

The Realme 14 Pro's MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage provide potent performance. However, the Poco X7 offers a speedier and more robust performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and 8GB of RAM. 

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Camera

With its twin camera arrangement, the Realme 14 Pro is a smartphone that is focused on photography. To take promising pictures, it has a 50MP OIS primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a depth sensor. A 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens make up the Poco X7's triple camera configuration. 

For selfies, the Realme 14 Pro comes with a 16MP front camera, and the Poco X7 comes with a 20MP camera.

article_image4

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Battery

The Realme 14 Pro's 6000mAh battery, which supports 45W rapid charging, provides long-lasting performance. In contrast, the Poco X7 has a 5500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. Thus, compared to the Poco X7 model, Realme may provide a greater battery life.

article_image5

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Price

When the Realme 14 Pro was first released, it cost Rs. 24,999 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Poco X7 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 21999. Despite having certain high-end capabilities, both smartphones were introduced in India under the Rs. 25,000 price range.

