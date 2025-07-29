Even as overall second-quarter global smartphone sales fell 11% YoY to 13.3 million, moderating from the 25% growth in the first quarter, U.S. shipments edged up 1%.

Apple, Inc.’s (AAPL) efforts to diversify its production away from China amid the U.S.-China trade standoff are progressing well, going by data released by a market research firm.

Data from Canalys, now part of Omdia, showed that “Made-in-India” smartphone shipments to the U.S. increased by 240% year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter. India-made smartphones accounted for 44% of the smartphones shipped to the U.S. during the second quarter.

This marked a sharp rise from the 13% share India held in the second quarter of 2024.

India’s gain translated to a loss for China, as “Made-in-China” smartphone shipments to the U.S. accounted for 25% of the total, down notably from 61% in the year-ago quarter.

Vietnam’s share of smartphone shipments to the U.S. was 30%, up from 24% a year ago.

Even as overall second-quarter global smartphone sales fell 11% YoY to 13.3 million, moderating from the 25% growth in the first quarter, U.S. shipments edged up 1%, benefiting from the pull-forward effect from Trump tariff threats.

“India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple’s accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the US and China,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys.

“Apple has scaled up its production capacity in India over the last several years as a part of its ‘China Plus One’ strategy and has opted to dedicate most of its export capacity in India to supply the US market so far in 2025.”

Despite Apple stock languishing amid concerns over stagnant iPhone sales, the tech giant took the pole position in second-quarter smartphone sales. Canalys data showed Apple shipping 13.3 million iPhones in the second quarter, giving it a 49% share of the market. This, however, marked an 11% YoY fall.

Samsung took second place, with shipments of 8.3 million and a 31% market share.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Apple stock remained ‘bullish’ (56/100) early Tuesday, but the message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

