These new earbuds feature advanced 'Active Noise Cancellation' (ANC) that blocks up to 55 decibels of background noise—the highest ever in the Nord Buds series. You can choose between three ANC levels: Light, Moderate, and Maximum, depending on your surroundings.

AI tech also helps by monitoring and reducing noise in real-time. The 12mm titanium-coated drivers deliver 100% more power than older models, giving you deep bass and crystal-clear voice quality. For gamers, there's a special 'Spatial Audio' feature for super accurate in-game sound.