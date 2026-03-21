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OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Launched in India: Powerful Sound at a Surprising Price
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro are here in India! With powerful noise cancellation and a surprising price, these new earbuds promise an upgraded sound experience you won’t want to miss.
OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro
Powerful sound, total silence!
These new earbuds feature advanced 'Active Noise Cancellation' (ANC) that blocks up to 55 decibels of background noise—the highest ever in the Nord Buds series. You can choose between three ANC levels: Light, Moderate, and Maximum, depending on your surroundings.
AI tech also helps by monitoring and reducing noise in real-time. The 12mm titanium-coated drivers deliver 100% more power than older models, giving you deep bass and crystal-clear voice quality. For gamers, there's a special 'Spatial Audio' feature for super accurate in-game sound.
A massive 54-hour battery backup!
Real-time translation and smart features
Price and sale details
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