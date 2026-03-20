OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new 15T model in India on March 24. The phone is packed with some seriously impressive features, including a massive 7500mAh battery and a 165Hz display. Here are all the details.

OnePlus, a brand known for its super-fast smartphones, has officially confirmed its new 'T' series model, the OnePlus 15T. The phone is all set to launch in India on March 24. The official specs are out, and they're already creating a huge buzz in the tech world.

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A 'Powerhouse' in Your Pocket: 7500mAh Battery!

Smartphone users always complain about battery life, and OnePlus seems to have found the solution. The OnePlus 15T comes with a massive 7500mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 3 days on normal use. And that's not all. To charge this huge battery quickly, the phone supports 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. This means you can get a full charge in just 20 minutes. Yes, you read that right!

Snapdragon 8 Elite and a 165Hz Display

When it comes to speed, this phone is a monster. It is powered by Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. To make gamers happy, it also features a 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This will give you a 'butter smooth' experience while watching videos or playing games.

AI Cameras and a Premium Design

The OnePlus 15T has a triple camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. The phone's enhanced AI features will help you click crystal-clear photos, making night shots look as bright as day.

Price and Availability

The phone will be launched on March 24 at 12 PM. The expected starting price is around ₹54,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon and the official OnePlus website.