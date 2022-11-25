Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noise's latest Air Buds 2 launched in India; check best features, price, availability before you buy

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    The Noise Air Buds 2 competes with the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, which has a similar design and feature set and is priced under Rs 2,000. Boat and OnePlus, among others, are competitors in this price range.
     

    The all-new Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless earphones (TWS) are now available in India for just Rs 1,799. Noise's new affordable TWS headset has an outer-ear fit, 13mm dynamic drivers, and a weight of 5g per earpiece. Other features improving call quality and connection stability include environmental noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support. The newly launched Noise's truly wireless earphones face stiff competition in the affordable segment from brands such as Realme, OnePlus, and Boat, amongst others. 

    About features of Noise Air Buds 2:
    The Noise Air Buds 2 true wireless headset has an outer-ear fit many people prefer over the more common in-canal fit for TWS earphones. This provides little passive noise isolation but does allow some awareness of your atmosphere. Another aspect of the design is the translucent charging case lid. The charging USB Type-C port and pairing button are located at the bottom of the charging case.

    The Noise Air Buds 2 connect via Bluetooth 5.3. The headset includes 13mm dynamic drivers. Environmental noise cancellation for calls, IPX4 water resistance, voice assistant support, and touch controls are among the other features. Fast charging is also available, as is a battery life of up to 40 hours per charge cycle for the earpieces and charging case combined.

    About the price of Noise Air Buds 2:
    The Noise Air Buds 2 are currently available in India for Rs 1,799 from the company's online store and Amazon. The true wireless headset comes in two colours, clear black and clear white, both with a translucent lid design.

