Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds

    Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

    4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The Jabra Evolve2 Buds have been introduced in India by Jabra. The brand-new earbuds feature advanced noise cancellation technology to reduce distracting background noise and permit clearer calls, assisting mobile workers to raise their attention and cooperate more effectively. The new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go.

    Compatibility: All popular video meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, are compatible with the Evolve2 Buds. Adjustable Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a function of the earbuds that filters out any unwanted noises that could enter a hybrid office setting.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

    Additional specs: Additionally, the Evolve2 Buds have SafeTone with PeakStop and MyFit, a sealing test function that offers better hearing protection and the best seal for the greatest, customised ANC experience. The earphones also have another function called Advanced Multipoint Connection that enables users to link them to two devices at once.

    Battery life abd range: The earbuds have a 5 hour conversation time and a 33 hour battery life overall, including the charging case, so you won't have to worry about them dying in the middle of a conference. It comes with a wireless range of up to 20 metres (65 feet).

    Also Read | 'Sleek design to long battery': Poco C50 to launch in India by November-end

    Price: The Evolve2 earphones from Jabra are now available for Rs 39,122 at all authorised Jabra dealers beginning at the end of November.

    Also Read | 5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium may ditch iPhone 14 iPhone 13 design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S WF LS900N wireless earbuds gcw

    5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities Study gcw

    Apple Watch can help in detecting silent heart abnormalities: Study

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked likely to feature A17 Bionic chip more Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro specs leaked, likely to feature A17 Bionic chip & more; Here's what we know

    Apple Watch update With watchOS 9 update users get power saving mode long battery life gcw

    Apple Watch update: With watchOS 9 update, users get power-saving mode & long battery life

    Recent Stories

    UP HIV-positive woman loses child after hospital medical staff refuses to touch - adt

    UP: HIV-positive woman loses child after hospital medical staff refuses to touch

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy' RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy'

    Virginia Walmart shooting Multiple people fatally shot several injured in in Chesapeake gcw

    Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

    MP boy diagnosed with rare werewolf syndrome Know about the disease with no cure gcw

    MP boy diagnosed with rare 'werewolf syndrome'; Know about the disease with no cure

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates ahead of polls

    Recent Videos

    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon