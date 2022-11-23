4 reasons why you should buy Jabra Evolve2 buds

Jabra, a smart wearable manufacturer, has launched its Evolve 2 TWS earbuds in India. The company claims the device has been exclusively designed for hybrid and remote working. Moreover, the company claims that the device uses the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

The Jabra Evolve2 Buds have been introduced in India by Jabra. The brand-new earbuds feature advanced noise cancellation technology to reduce distracting background noise and permit clearer calls, assisting mobile workers to raise their attention and cooperate more effectively. The new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go.

Compatibility: All popular video meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, are compatible with the Evolve2 Buds. Adjustable Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a function of the earbuds that filters out any unwanted noises that could enter a hybrid office setting.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 likely to be made of titanium, may ditch iPhone 14, iPhone 13 design

Additional specs: Additionally, the Evolve2 Buds have SafeTone with PeakStop and MyFit, a sealing test function that offers better hearing protection and the best seal for the greatest, customised ANC experience. The earphones also have another function called Advanced Multipoint Connection that enables users to link them to two devices at once.

Battery life abd range: The earbuds have a 5 hour conversation time and a 33 hour battery life overall, including the charging case, so you won't have to worry about them dying in the middle of a conference. It comes with a wireless range of up to 20 metres (65 feet).

Also Read | 'Sleek design to long battery': Poco C50 to launch in India by November-end

Price: The Evolve2 earphones from Jabra are now available for Rs 39,122 at all authorised Jabra dealers beginning at the end of November.

Also Read | 5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds