5 reasons to buy Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) wireless earbuds

Sony has launched the LinkBuds S wireless earphones in India. They come with silicone tips which allows Sony to –also— offer active noise cancellation in these earphones. Here are 5 reasons to buy them.

The WF-LS900N True wireless earbuds from Sony have been introduced in India. With noise cancelling and Hi-Res audio capabilities, the business says that they are the tiniest and lightest earbuds they have ever produced.

Price and offers: The buds will be on sale starting on November 25 and the early bird cashback offer is good until November 30. The headphones may be purchased offline from authorised Sony dealers and through all major platforms.

The price of the earphones in India is Rs 13,990, and Sony is providing a Rs 3,000 rebate on a few specific credit and debit cards, though it does not say which ones.

Battery life: The tiny earbuds have a weight of only 4.8 grammes and are supplied with a special charging case that may increase battery life by up to 14 hours. According to Sony, the earbuds' own battery life with noise cancellation is up to 6 hours. With a short 5-minute charge, they provide you with roughly 60 minutes of playback time.

What's the biggest USP: However, the WF-LS900Ns' greatest USP is their small weight. They weigh less per earbud than the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, both of which weigh more than 5g. Compared to the 1000XM4s, where each earbud might weigh over 7g, this is a long cry. Comparatively, this charging case is likewise small and portable.

Specifications: Speaking of Sounds Cancelling, the business is heavily pushing it with Ambient Mode, which allows you to hear all of the ambient noise. The V1 processor in the earbuds is specifically designed for noise cancellation.

According to Sony, Ambient mode will automatically start up when it notices specific events, including someone chatting to you. This is what the firm refers to as "Adaptive Sound Control," which analyses your environment's noise levels and makes adjustments based on what you are doing.

Additional specs: The earphones also enable Fast pairing and Bluetooth 5.2. Additionally, you may link them with up to two devices at once, switching between them by pressing a button.

The WF-LS900N, according to Sony, provides a "Never Off" wearing experience and automatically alternates between outstanding noise cancelling and enhanced ambient sound for listening without interruptions. These new earbuds are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go.

