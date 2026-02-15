iPhone 16 Plus Price Hits Lowest Ever – Flat ₹18,010 Discount at Vijay Sales
iPhone 16 Plus is now available at its lowest price ever with a ₹18,010 flat discount. Vijay Sales offers a huge deal on Apple’s September 2024 release, making it the perfect time to buy the smartphone.
The iPhone 16 Plus is listed on Vijay Sales for ₹71,890. The phone's launch price was ₹89,900. This means the iPhone 16 Plus now has a flat discount of ₹18,010.
Apple fans rarely see such a big price drop on an iPhone that's only a year and a half old. So, this is a great offer from Vijay Sales for those waiting to buy an iPhone.
Besides the ₹18,010 flat discount, you can lower the price with bank offers. Get an extra ₹3,000 off with an ICICI Bank credit card and ₹3,500 off for HDFC card users.
Besides Apple Intelligence, a bigger battery, and a larger display, the iPhone 16 Plus offers users almost the same features as the standard iPhone 16 version.
The iPhone 16 Plus is powered by the A18 chip. It features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide rear camera. The smartphone also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.