Feature-Rich iQOO Z10R Now on Sale in India with Rs 2,000 Launch Discount
The iQOO Z10R is now on sale in India! Get a Rs. 2,000 discount on this feature-packed smartphone with 4K vlogging, Dimensity 7400, and a 5700mAh battery.
iQOO has launched a new smartphone in India, going on sale a week after launch. It's a mid-range phone with great offers. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging.
iQOO Z10R: Price, offers, and availability
The iQOO Z10R comes in three configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The entry-level model is priced at Rs. 19,499, while the mid-tier model costs Rs. 21,499. For those who want high specs, the top-end variant is available for Rs. 23,499. It comes in two attractive colors: Aquamarine and Moonstone.
Rs. 2,000 instant discount
The smartphone is available for purchase starting today, July 29, from noon onwards via Amazon and iQOO India's official website. Interested buyers can avail of a Rs. 2,000 instant discount with select bank cards or a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus applicable to all models.
iQOO Z10R: Cutting-edge features
The iQOO Z10R boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. Inside, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
50MP primary sensor
For photography, the device features a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), complemented by a 2MP bokeh sensor for depth effects. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone includes a robust graphite cooling area measuring 13,690mm².
5,700mAh battery
In terms of connectivity, the iQOO Z10R offers support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, GNSS, and QZSS, and also includes a convenient USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a 5,700mAh battery that supports 44W charging.
IP68+IP69
Furthermore, it boasts impressive dust and water resistance with IP68+IP69 certification, as well as SGS five-star anti-fall certification and a MIL-STD-810H-certified build.