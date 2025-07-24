The iQOO Z10R 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and a 50MP primary camera. It also features dual IP ratings, a curved AMOLED display, and a 5700mAh battery with fast charging support.

The iQOO Z10R 5G mobile, which debuted in India today, is renowned for being a performance-focused gadget, much like its predecessors. With 12GB of RAM and other features, the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU is now available for less than Rs 20,000. Along with a 50MP primary camera, dual IP ratings, and a curved display, it boasts a high-end design.

iQOO Z10R: Design and Display

The display has a quad-curved AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, because of its curved edges, it will probably be hard to obtain screen covers for this gadget. Although it appears high-end, you'll most likely have to make do with flexible screen covers.

Polycarbonate makes up the remainder of the phone's design. Fortunately, the matte back offers a subtle gradient finish, while the glossy polycarbonate sides also draw fingerprints. With dual IP68 and IP69 certifications for protection, the phone is quite robust.

iQOO Z10R: Processor

Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage may be connected to the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, an octa core chipset with a 2.6GHz clock speed, found in the iQOO Z10R. Additionally, you may use the iQOO Z10R's virtual memory function to increase the RAM by an additional 12GB.

iQOO Z10R: Camera qualities

Additionally, you get a Sony IMX882 50MP camera, which is also included in some more expensive phones, such as the Vivo X200. Additionally, there is an Aura Light Selfie Ring and a 2MP depth sensor. A 32MP camera with 4K video recording capabilities is available for selfies.

iQOO Z10R: Battery & Other Details

Fast charging is supported with the 5700mAh battery. Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, is the software you have. Additionally, the phone has an optical fingerprint scanner built into the screen.

Additionally, a number of AI functions are supported, such as Google Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcription Assist, which may help you rapidly summarise your recordings.

iQOO Z10R: Price, Variants and Availability

Coming to the price, the net effective price for the 8GB + 128GB model is Rs 17,499, while the original price is Rs 19,499. You can apply an instant bank discount, which brings the price down by Rs 2,000. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 21,499, with a net effective price of Rs 19,499.

The most expensive 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 23,499, however it may be reduced to Rs 21,499 instead. Axis Bank or HDFC credit cards provide an instant Rs 2,000 discount, and there is also a 6-month free EMI option. Another option is to receive a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. The iQOO Z10R will go on sale on July 29 at 12 p.m.