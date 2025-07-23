The iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro are rumored to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively, along with 2K resolution displays and 100W fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 were released in November last year. New reports suggest that the company is now working on the Neo 11 series. While iQOO hasn't officially confirmed the arrival of the new handsets, details about the iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro's display and battery have been leaked online. Reports indicate they will have 2K resolution displays and 100W fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared the specifications of two upcoming mid-range smartphones on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. While the post doesn't directly name the devices, reports suggest they could be related to the iQOO Neo 11 series.

iQOO Neo 11 series: What to Expect?

The iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro are hinted to have 6.8X-inch displays with 2K resolution. These phones may also offer an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. Reports also say that both handsets will have a metal middle frame and support 100W charging.

Like last year's Neo 10 series, the upcoming iQOO Neo 11 and Neo 11 Pro are reported to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9500 chipsets, respectively. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. Meanwhile, the Chinese version of the iQOO Neo 10 may get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Early reports suggested that the iQOO Neo 11 series would have 7,000mAh batteries and 2K resolution displays. However, current reports suggest that the lineup will omit the metal middle frame. More information about the series is expected soon as the launch approaches.

The iQOO Neo 10 Pro and iQOO Neo 10 were unveiled in China last November with 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved displays and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. They have 16-megapixel selfie shooters and offer a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The Pro model runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, while the vanilla model has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, incorporating the iQOO self-developed Q2 chip for gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 was launched in India in May this year with different specifications than the Chinese variant. The 8GB + 128GB option had an initial price of Rs 31,999. The Indian variant was equipped with the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It also had a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.