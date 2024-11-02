iQOO 13 to Realme GT 7 Pro: Top smartphones launching in November 2024

Several flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, and Redmi A4 5G, are expected to launch soon, boasting cutting-edge features and performance. These upcoming releases promise exciting advancements in mobile technology, from powerful processors to impressive displays.

In order to prepare for even more releases in early January, 2024 is coming to a close with a number of significant flagship launches. The OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, and Vivo X200 are some of the devices that are expected to arrive. While the GT 7 Pro and iQOO 13 are anticipated to come next month, the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13 have already released in India. The start of the new year is exciting for tech fans since these future products promise top-tier features and performance. Let's examine each of these phones' features in more detail.

1. OnePlus 13 The OnePlus 13—the company's latest flagship smartphone—has been released in China. The phone has a big 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is a significant advance over its predecessor. Although it is only accessible in China at the moment, it is planned to debut internationally, with an India release scheduled for January 2025.



There are four varieties of the OnePlus 13: the entry-level 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 4,499 (about Rs 53,100), while the top-tier 24GB + 1TB model costs CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 70,900). With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the display is extraordinarily bright.

2. iQOO 13 With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the iQOO 13 has been released in China. It runs OriginOS 5, which is based on Android 15, and comes with iQOO's proprietary Q2 gaming processor. It is anticipated that the phone would soon be available in India.



A 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 OLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology that supports HDR and a refresh rate of 144 Hz is included in the iQOO 13. A 50-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS make up its camera configuration. The system is completed with a 32-megapixel front camera and a "Energy Halo" LED with adjustable lighting effects on the back camera module.

3. Realme GT 7 Pro The GT 7 Pro, which is anticipated to debut in China and India in November, may have significant improvements aimed at high-end consumers. According to rumors, the GT 7 Pro will have a 6.78-inch OLED Plus screen with a high quality of 2780x1264 pixels. It is anticipated to have a configurable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 6000 nits, which is perfect for outdoor visibility. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the display delivers vivid images with Dolby Vision and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of storage with UFS 4.0 technology are possible combinations thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm engine and Adreno 830 GPU.

4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is about to be released in India by Transition Holdings, a Tecno subsidiary. The Phantom V Fold 2, which retails for $1,099 worldwide, is expected to cost less than ₹1 lakh in India, which is comparable to the competitive price of its predecessor, which was Rs 88,888. It is anticipated that the foldable gadget would include a 6.42-inch Full HD+ exterior display in addition to a 7.8-inch LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset is expected to power the smartphone, which may also have twin 32MP front cameras for selfies, a triple 50MP back camera configuration, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

5. Redmi A4 During IMC 2024, the Redmi A4 5G smartphone was on display. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm will be included with the smartphone. Since this phone would cost less than Rs 10,000, it will be Redmi's first 5G phone in this price range. It is anticipated that the smartphone would have a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W. It could have a 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Note: It is important to note that some of these device launch dates may vary, as the information is based on media reports and should be considered with caution.

