ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

OpenAI's ChatGPT now features a chat history search function, allowing users to quickly and efficiently browse past conversations. This feature is separate from the 'memory' function and helps users recall previous information or resume unfinished chats, reducing the need to repeat details.

ChatGPT allows users to search through their history here is a step by step guide to use it gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

According to a recent blog post by OpenAI, the recently added chat history functionality would allow ChatGPT users on the web to "search through your chat history quickly and efficiently."  With the help of ChatGPT, users can get AI-generated responses to their questions, requests, and commands. Earlier this year, OpenAI also announced a new feature called ‘memory’ for ChatGPT that can recall information discussed in previous conversations.

The history search is a distinct feature from the ‘memory’ for ChatGPT, as it can let users bring up an old chat to remember something or pick back up a chat right where it was left off, especially if their query was unresolved. It is anticipated that this functionality will also lessen the requirement for users to locate obvious connections to pertinent sources and repeat information.

Also Read | 7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

How to use this new feature?

To search previous chats, just launch ChatGPT in your preferred web browser and select the "Search magnifying glass" option from the left sidebar. As an alternative, you can use the Windows and Mac shortcuts "Ctrl+K" and "cmd+k."

After that, enter the term or phrase you wish to recall from previous chats, and ChatGPT will look for the most appropriate match. According to OpenAI, only precise matches are enabled at this time, therefore you will need to use terms that are particular. You may read or continue where you left off by clicking on the chat you choose to access from the search results.

Also Read | Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

One thing to keep in mind is that, even if they are not displayed in the sidebar, discussions that you archive may still be searched. A deleted conversation will also be removed from the chat history. The search conversation history tool is already being made available to Plus and Team members, according to OpenAI, and will be available to Enterprise and Edu customers in a week. In case you were wondering, the feature will be free for users at some point next month.

Also Read | Apple M4 Mac Mini with AI features launched in India; Check top features, price and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use gcw

Call recording arrives on iPhone! Check supported devices and how to use

Apple M4 Mac Mini with AI features launched in India; Check top features, price and more gcw

Apple M4 Mac Mini with AI features launched in India; Check top features, price and more

From bills to instant purchases: Key tips for choosing right UPI app AJR

From bills to instant purchases: Key tips for choosing right UPI app

Project Jarvis: Is Google working on 'secret project' to take control over your computer? Details here gcw

Project Jarvis: Is Google working on 'secret project' to take control over your computer? Details here

Recent Stories

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Kerala: ADM Naveen's wife Manjusha disputes collector's claims on her husband's confession

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote RTM

Jennifer Aniston slams JD Vance's 'Childless cat lady' remark; Reveals her vote

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH) snt

CRPF jawan confronts wife, alleged lover at Patna junction; viral video captures heated altercation (WATCH)

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on NTI

Did you know Nayanthara converted from Christianity to Hinduism for THIS reason- Read on

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji vkp

Actor Darshan's film future looks bright for 2025, claims Avadhoota Arjun Guruji

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon