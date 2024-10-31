ChatGPT allows users to search through their history: Here’s a step-by-step guide to use it

OpenAI's ChatGPT now features a chat history search function, allowing users to quickly and efficiently browse past conversations. This feature is separate from the 'memory' function and helps users recall previous information or resume unfinished chats, reducing the need to repeat details.

According to a recent blog post by OpenAI, the recently added chat history functionality would allow ChatGPT users on the web to "search through your chat history quickly and efficiently." With the help of ChatGPT, users can get AI-generated responses to their questions, requests, and commands. Earlier this year, OpenAI also announced a new feature called ‘memory’ for ChatGPT that can recall information discussed in previous conversations.

The history search is a distinct feature from the ‘memory’ for ChatGPT, as it can let users bring up an old chat to remember something or pick back up a chat right where it was left off, especially if their query was unresolved. It is anticipated that this functionality will also lessen the requirement for users to locate obvious connections to pertinent sources and repeat information.

How to use this new feature?

To search previous chats, just launch ChatGPT in your preferred web browser and select the "Search magnifying glass" option from the left sidebar. As an alternative, you can use the Windows and Mac shortcuts "Ctrl+K" and "cmd+k."

After that, enter the term or phrase you wish to recall from previous chats, and ChatGPT will look for the most appropriate match. According to OpenAI, only precise matches are enabled at this time, therefore you will need to use terms that are particular. You may read or continue where you left off by clicking on the chat you choose to access from the search results.

One thing to keep in mind is that, even if they are not displayed in the sidebar, discussions that you archive may still be searched. A deleted conversation will also be removed from the chat history. The search conversation history tool is already being made available to Plus and Team members, according to OpenAI, and will be available to Enterprise and Edu customers in a week. In case you were wondering, the feature will be free for users at some point next month.

