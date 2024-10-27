7 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 50,000

Discover the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 packed with flagship features. From gaming powerhouses to photography marvels, find the perfect phone for your needs among these top 7 contenders.

You've come to the perfect spot if you're trying to find the finest phone under Rs 50,000. You don't need to search any farther since, like flagship smartphones, smartphones on the market are packed with delicious features that won't break the bank. There is something in this price range for everyone, whether you enjoy gaming, shooting photos, or simply need a good phone for daily usage. These 7 smartphones are the greatest in terms of performance, design, and price, and they can be purchased for Rs 50000 or less.





1. Google Pixel 7a With Google's Tensor G2, which functions admirably and takes respectable pictures, the Google Pixel 7a is a lightweight yet potent device. The 64 MP dual rear camera's low light capabilities and night mode make it a photographer's dream.

2. OnePlus 12R With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and 120 hertz AMOLED screen, the OnePlus 12R showcases its performance capabilities in full as a real champion. You won't ever run out of battery power because to its large 5000 mah capacity and 100W quick charging.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Promotional plans for the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G provide superior features together with a beautiful and simple body design. In addition, it boasts one of the greatest 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens available, and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor ensures seamless operation.This Galaxy S23 5G is really hard to find if you want to keep the top premium tiny smartphone with the greatest screen.

4. OnePlus Nord 4 The OnePlus Nord 4 5G strikes the perfect balance between cost and functionality. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU, 65W rapid charge, and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display are all helpful for everyday tasks. One of the finest possibilities in terms of affordability is the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, one of numerous OnePlus phones that mix performance and elegance.



Realme GT 6T

5. Realme GT 6T The first of its type in India, the Realme GT 6T 5G is a beast with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Additionally, its 5500 mAh battery is ideal for heavy users and has 120W rapid charging. In terms of performance and overall display at the top level, the Realme GT 6T 5G will satisfy people who are gamers or frequent smartphone users.

6. iQOO Neo 9 Pro With a 120Hz AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, the iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G is built for speed and performance. You'll have enough energy for the entire day thanks to its 5000mAh battery and 120W rapid charging. The iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G is a strong and captivating device, especially for gamers and photographers.

7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The flagship experience is now more reasonably priced with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and dynamic AMOLED 2X display, it is operating efficiently. The Galaxy S23 FE will be a fantastic option for anyone seeking flagship features at a lower price point.

Latest Videos