International Women's Day: 5 Top wireless earphones to gift your loved ones this year

Celebrate International Women’s Day by gifting the women in your life premium wireless earphones. Here are five top options offering superior sound quality, comfort, and great features.



International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate the women who support, motivate, and inspire us daily. To recognize their hard work and dedication, gift them wireless earphones that seamlessly connect with smartphones, enabling them to take calls, enjoy music, or experience immersive audio while on the go.

Here are some options for you to choose from.

Smokin’ Buds

Skullcandy’s Smokin’ Buds provide a premium audio experience with Supreme Sound, Environmental Noise Cancelling, and capacitive touch controls. With 20+ hours of runtime, sweat and water resistance, and eco-friendly materials, they offer high-quality sound and comfort for Rs 2699. Available on Amazon, Myntra, and Skullcandy.in.

OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus Buds 3 provide an all-around great experience with smart touch controls, impressive sound quality, and long battery life. They feature 6-band equalizer adjustments, Smart ANC, and clear call quality. The price is Rs 4,499, offering great value for money.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro offer excellent sound quality with twin drivers and LDAC codec support. The 50 dB ANC, clear call quality, and up to 34 hours of battery life make it a top choice for Rs 3499. Rapid charging is also supported.



EarFun Free Pro 3

The EarFun Free Pro 3 offers great performance for Rs 5,399 with aptX Adaptive codec and Hi-Res Audio certification. The earbuds offer excellent sound quality, 6.75 hours of battery life, and wireless charging support, making them a solid option in this price range.

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds

The Sony WF-C500 offers excellent audio quality, high-tech features, and a comfortable fit. These earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and splash resistance, ideal for workouts and commutes. They offer long battery life, making them a reliable companion for Rs 7999.



