Sikandar: Salman Khan’s most powerful dialogues and lines

Entertainment
Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' has been released and is receiving mixed responses from the audience. Here you can read 12 of the best dialogues from this film...
100 mistakes made with a sincere heart are forgiven, but there is no forgiveness for even one mistake made knowingly.
Not just you, but also the minister who raised you... understand that the dream you both are seeing, I will never let it come true.
Virat Bakshi is a middle man, not Amitabh Bachchan from 'Deewar' who doesn't pick up thrown money.
There are many houses where there is a mangalsutra, but no one to wear it.
Listen Sikandar, the Kali Yuga has arrived, and I am the merchant of death.
Merchant, I make a deal with you, don't ask for forgiveness, because I no longer have the ability to forgive.
I have full control over my anger, but because of your actions, anger has taken full control over me.
You are looking for us there, and we are waiting for you in your house.
I respect the uniform a lot. But no laundry in the world can wash away the stain on this uniform, for that you will have to clean your conscience.
If you stay within the rules, you will reap the benefits, otherwise you will live in the graveyard or crematorium.
You consider yourself a great Sikandar, you will get everyone justice.
There is so much popularity... I don't know about PM-CM, but I will definitely become an MLA-MP... But I Am Not Interested... It's not my field... Don't force me to create a field.
Trisha Krishnan ENGAGED? Fans buzz after her latest photos go VIRAL
When Salman Khan reacted happily to Aishwarya Rai’s wedding; Read on
Jaat to Kesari 2: 5 Most-Awaited movies releasing in April 2025
When Salman Khan spoke about Aishwarya: 'So many years have passed..'