HURRY! Apple iPhone 15 at just Rs 28,205 on Amazon – Here’s how to get the deal!

Amazon is offering a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. Customers can further reduce the price through trade-in programs and credit card offers.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

The Apple iPhone 15 has often appeared in a number of Amazon discount campaigns since its launch in 2023. Those who are still interested in buying the item can benefit from substantial savings, even if some customers may choose to ignore the constant barrage of offers. This is a summary of the most recent offer.

Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) in anticipation of the debut of the iPhone 17 series. Customers have a great chance to get the item at a very affordable price thanks to this discount.

article_image2

What is the offer on Amazon?

Right now, the Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is available on Amazon for Rs 79,900. However, the price is reduced to Rs 61,900 after a significant 23% reduction. Customers may use Amazon's trade-in program to save even more money. For instance, trading in a well-maintained old iPhone 14 Plus (512 GB) might result in a discount of Rs 30,600, bringing the net cost of the iPhone 15 down to Rs 31,300.


article_image3

Credit card offers you can't miss

Customers may also get an additional Rs 3,095 off when they use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to complete the transaction. The final price is now at Rs 28,205, which is among the finest offers for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphones. Customers may purchase the iPhone 15 at a much lower price by combining credit card perks with trade-in deals.

article_image4

iPhone 15 specifications

The iPhone 15 was released in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours and has a 6.1-inch display. With the iPhone 14 Pro models, Apple kept the design from the previous versions but replaced the conventional notch with a Dynamic Island notch, which was positively welcomed.

This model sports a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, delivering considerable improvements in daytime, low-light, and portrait shooting compared to its predecessor. Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which is quicker than the A15 chip found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, powers the Pro versions.

