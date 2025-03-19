iPhone 17 Ultra to replace Pro Max? Latest reports reveal Apple’s plans

Read Full Article

This year, Apple is probably going to make some significant changes to its software and hardware offerings. The first iPhone 17 Air model, which will be the thinnest model ever, is likely to be released in 2025, and recent sources suggest that additional modifications may be in the works. When the iPhone 17 Pro Max is released in September, the name may be replaced with an Ultra. Over the past several years, a number of companies have entered the Ultra mode, including Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung. And with its high-end goods, Apple may soon be going ultra.

iPhone 17 Ultra: What do we know?

According to a South Korean source this week, Apple's first Ultra iPhone will replace the existing iPhone 16 Pro Max model in the company's range. Although Apple has already adopted the term "Ultra" for its Watch line, it would seem appropriate to apply it to the iPhone family as well.

However, what would Apple provide with the rumored iPhone 17 Ultra to entice customers to make the switch? According to reports, the business intends to introduce the vapour cooling technology that was discussed earlier this month together with a little dynamic island notch on the model.

Additionally, Apple is probably going to limit the A19 Pro processor and 12GB RAM to the Ultra and Pro models. However, significant camera improvements are also required for the Ultra moniker, and we anticipate hearing more about this in the lead-up to the launch this year.

Apple's willingness to raise the pricing of its high-end models has been largely verified by the release of the iPhone 16E this year, and the Ultra model may be a serious candidate for this adjustment.

