Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra unveiled: 120Hz OLED, XRING O1 chip, 1TB storage—India launch?
Xiaomi's Pad 7 Ultra boasts a 14-inch 3.2K OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and the new XRING O1 chipset. Paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it aims to compete with top-tier tablets, though its availability is currently limited to China.
Xiaomi manufactures EVs, computers, and phones. With its new 3nm processor, which powers the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, the business has now ventured into the big boy market. Xiaomi is making a significant effort to compete with Google Tensor and Apple A-series chipsets with its own in-house hardware, not in terms of performance but rather capabilities.
The XRING O1 chipset, which is currently only available in China, is being sampled in the Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi 15s Pro models. The most recent model in the region to join the Pad 7 series is the Pad 7 Ultra.
A 14-inch 3.2K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is included with the tablet. It is powered by the XRING O1 chipset and has 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. We'll have to wait for benchmark results to determine its power, although the Ultra label suggests it should compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipsets.
The smartphone features a 50MP back camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls, selfies, and meetings. It includes eight speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility and is compatible with the keyboard and stylus, which are sold separately. You receive HyperOS 2.0 out of the box, with several updates promised.
The tablet has a thin design, weighs just 609 grams, and has a 12,000mAh battery that supports 120W rapid charging.
In order to use Snapdragon 8 Gen chipsets worldwide for phones like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and others, Xiaomi did enter a multi-year agreement with Qualcomm.
This implies that the XRING O1 chipset may not be seen on its goods outside of China for some time. In recent years, there has been an increase in the popularity of 14-inch tablets, with companies like Apple and Samsung producing iPad Pro variants. It's obviously worthwhile to monitor Xiaomi's situation.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet price starts around Rs 67,000 in China, where you have the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the iPad Air 13-inch model.