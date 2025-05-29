Image Credit : Mukul Sharma Twitter

Xiaomi manufactures EVs, computers, and phones. With its new 3nm processor, which powers the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet, the business has now ventured into the big boy market. Xiaomi is making a significant effort to compete with Google Tensor and Apple A-series chipsets with its own in-house hardware, not in terms of performance but rather capabilities.

The XRING O1 chipset, which is currently only available in China, is being sampled in the Pad 7 Ultra and Xiaomi 15s Pro models. The most recent model in the region to join the Pad 7 series is the Pad 7 Ultra.