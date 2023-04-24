Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel Fold's price double than that of Apple iPhone 14?

    Google Pixel Fold will most likely make its debut at the annual Google I/O 2023 event which is slated to take place on May 10. The price of Google Pixel Fold has also been revealed and it will cost almost double than Apple iPhone 14. 

    Google Pixel Fold will most likely make its debut at the annual Google I/O 2023 event which is slated to take place on May 10.  The Google Pixel Fold will be the brand's first foldable smartphone, and although the tech giant hasn't made any formal announcements about it, tipsters have already given away practically all of the information. The cost of the Google Pixel Fold has also been made public, and it will be nearly twice as much as the Apple iPhone 14. 

    According to various media reports, the Google Pixel Fold will be available for purchase starting at $1,799 and going up to $1,919 for the top variant. The smartphone will be available in two colours, and pre-orders will include a free Google Pixel Watch, according to the rumour. For comparison, the beginning price of the Apple iPhone 14 was $799.

    According to reports, the Google Pixel Fold has a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a resolution of 2208x1840 pixels and a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outside display with a resolution of 2092x1080 pixels. The inside display is covered by plastic-coated ultra-thin glass. The Google Pixel Fold weights 283g, according to the reports.

    The Tensor G2 processor from Google, which also powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is thought to power the Google Pixel Fold. According to reports, the processor is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will have a triple camera configuration with a 48MP main sensor for cameras. The phone has an 8MP camera on the inside display and a 9.5MP sensor on the outside display for video calls and selfies.

