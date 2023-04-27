Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme 11 Pro+ 5G design revealed ahead of May 10; Check out official teaser

    The Realme 11 Pro series 5G will have two models— Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G— same as the Realme 10 Pro series 5G. Realme has confirmed some key specifications and revealed the design of the 11 Pro+ 5G ahead of its launch on May 10 in China.

    Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G design revealed ahead of May 10 Check out photos official teaser gcw
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 7:14 PM IST

    Realme 11 Pro series 5G is set to break cover in China on May 10 and as expected Realme has started teasing the line-up in advance kicking things off with the design reveal. Similar to the Realme 10 Pro series 5G, the Realme 11 Pro series 5G will offer two models: the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G.

    Three colors—Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black—have been confirmed to be available for the Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones. With "a lychee leather back and a lace-like strip that encircles its camera module and runs straight down to the bottom," Realme claimed that the Sunrise Beige will be the "hero" hue.

    The design has been co-created by Realme Design Studio and former Gucci Prints designer, Matteo Menotto. Realme is showing off this “stunning” design, too, on the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G which is also being billed for its “unparalleled” grip.

    A couple further significant hardware changes are shown when you zoom in on the graphic. A 200MP primary sensor is the focal point of the triple camera array on the back of the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G, which is also optically stabilised. AMOLED is most likely the type of curved screen that the Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G will sport, according to Realme's Chinese website.

    Different design concepts were used for the Realme 10 Pro Plus and Realme 10 Pro. The Realme 10 Pro was generally flatter all around, whereas the Pro Plus variant had a curved display. It will be intriguing to observe how the Realme 11 Pro series 5G phones perform. The Realme 11 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro should launch in India as soon as possible based on the past of these devices.

    (Photo: Twitter screengrab)

