OnePlus' new compact flagship, OnePlus 13s is all set to make its debut in India on 5 June. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed several of the new features before the debut, but the new phone's price is still a mystery.

However, fresh rumors regarding the OnePlus 13s' pricing in India have begun to surface, indicating that the device may sell for about Rs 55,000. We don't yet know which RAM and storage options will be included at this pricing, though. Notably, the flagship OnePlus 13 costs Rs 69,999, while the OnePlus 13R begins at Rs 42,999. With 12GB RAM and 256GB, the Wbile OnePlus 13T was released in China for CNY 3,399, or around Rs 40,000.

The OnePlus 13s, which is only available in India, is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was introduced in China last month. The 13s will be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, much as the OnePlus 13.

What to expect from OnePlus 13s?

The phone will have a 6.32-inch size factor and replace the recognisable alert slider with a dedicated Plus key, which is customisable like an iPhone. The new key will be usable for a number of purposes, including as changing sound profiles, commencing recordings, initiating translation, and activating the camera.

But the most notable aspect of the new Plus key will be its ability to activate the AI Plus Mind, which the firm claims would introduce a new method of recognising and remembering important information displayed on the screen.

Additionally, OnePlus has announced that the 13s will include a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus, which is a significant change from the 16MP camera on the 13T. To enhance network connectivity, the phone is also expected to include a separate Wi-Fi chip.

Three color options—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk—will be offered for the phone in India.