Google Pixel 7a leaked photos showcase new colours ahead of launch

Google Pixel 7a launch: As the Pixel 7a launch draws near, a set of leaked images have emerged featuring the device in its retail packaging, as well as in grey and blue colour variants.

As the Pixel 7a's release date approaches, a slew of photographs showing the gadget in retail packaging, as well as grey and blue colour variations, have emerged. The photos were obtained by SnoopyTech, a prominent leaker, and reveal the phone's design similarities with the vanilla Pixel 7, which will be released in October 2022 and will include the Tensor G2 processor.

According to the photos, the Pixel 7a will include a dual-camera arrangement with a new 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The retail box packaging suggests that, like its predecessors, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a will not come with a charging adaptor, as has become the usual.

Also Read | Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

The Pixel 7a will also be available in a new blue colorway, a first for a Pixel phone. The subdued blue hue is similar in strength to the Pixel 7's Lemon Grass tint and radiates a delicate and peaceful sky blue aura.

More Pixel 7a renders have also surfaced online, showing the phone in a Coral colorway similar to the Pixel 4 and 4XL. Furthermore, reports recently revealed that the Pixel 7a was spotted on a GeekBench listing, confirming that the phone will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC—the same processor that powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. According to the description, the phone might have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Also Read | Apple takes inspiration from Nothing, to launch Beats Studio Buds+ with transparent design

With a slew of leaks, including the rumoured retail packaging, it is probable that the Pixel 7a will be unveiled at Google I/O 2023, which is set to take place next month in May.