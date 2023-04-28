Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! Poco F5 to launch in India on May 9; Here's everything we know so far

    Poco F5 is all set to launch in India on May 9, alongside global markets where Poco is also launching the Poco F5 Pro simultaneously. Here's everything we know so far.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

    The Poco F5 India release date has been made public. On May 9, the Poco F5 will go on sale in India and other regions across the world, along with the Poco F5 Pro. The brand-new Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 CPU from Qualcomm will make its India debut with the Poco F5, according to Qualcomm.

    Poco published a teaser photograph of the next phone's design, notably its triple camera configuration, along with the launch date announcement.

    According to rumours, the Poco F5 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo or at the very least, it will have many similar specifications, the choice of processor being one of them. The Poco F5 is anticipated to include a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, triple cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

    We could see a triple camera setup in the rear. A 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera are believed to be included. The configuration appears to be the same as the Poco F4. But there will be a separate sensor on the front. A 16-megapixel camera might be used for video calls and selfies.

    To recall, the Poco F4 5G was unveiled with a powerful Snapdragon 870 CPU in India last year.  For those looking for high-performance handsets, Poco and iQOO have released new 5G phones with this SoC around Rs 30,000. 

