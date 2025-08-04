- Home
Tired of Spam Calls? Here’s How to Permanently Block Them on Jio, Vi and Airtel
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is working to resolve the issue of spam calls and promotional messages. How to permanently block telemarketing calls and spam SMS on Jio, Vi, and Airtel?
Fed up with spam calls?
Spam Call Block: We're often busy with work when suddenly a call comes from an unknown number. If we answer thinking it's an emergency, they start pitching loans, credit cards, and low-interest rates, disrupting our focus. These promotional and marketing calls are a constant nuisance. Many people, unsure how to stop them, resort to blocking numbers, but the calls persist from different numbers. However, there are ways to curb these calls. Let's explore them.
National ‘Do Not Call’
The National Customer Preference Register (NCPR), formerly known as the National 'Do Not Call' Registry (NDNC), is a simple and official solution offered by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to control unwanted telemarketing calls and messages. Registering your mobile number helps block spam from various commercial entities like banks, shopping services, insurance, and travel agencies. This free service activates within 7 days of registration, allowing you to avoid spam while receiving important personal or official calls.
Activate DND Service
Want to stop spam calls? Activate the DND (Do Not Disturb) service. It's easy! Text “START” to 1909. You'll receive a list of categories like banking, real estate, healthcare, and travel. Choose the codes for the categories you want to block and send another SMS to 1909. DND activates within 24 hours, blocking spam, marketing, and scam calls while allowing calls/messages from banks and hospitality services.
Network Provider Specific DND
You can activate DND directly through your telecom provider. Each provider has a specific method.
Jio : Go to MyJio app > Settings > Service Settings > Do Not Disturb. Select the numbers to block.
Airtel : Visit airtel.in/airtel-dnd, enter your mobile number, and enter the OTP. Then select the numbers to block.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) : Go to https://www.myvi.in/dnd, enter your details, and select the numbers to block.
BSNL : Text 'start dnd' to 1909 from your BSNL number and select the numbers to block.
Manually Blocking Numbers
Not every spam call is a marketing call. Sometimes, unknown numbers repeatedly disturb us. You can manually block these calls. On Android, open your Call History, long-press the number you want to block, and select ‘Block’ or ‘Report as Spam’.
Did you know?
“According to TRAI data, over 1.2 billion spam calls were recorded in 2024”