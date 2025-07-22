Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer OTT subscriptions with their prepaid plans. This comparison helps you choose the best plan with maximum data and OTT benefits at the lowest price.

New Delhi: OTT platforms are increasingly popular, with many movies releasing directly on them. Recognizing this, Indian telecom companies offer OTT subscriptions with their prepaid plans. Private telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer prepaid plans with free OTT access at affordable rates. Let's compare these plans to see which offers the best value.

Airtel Rs.301 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom company, offers OTT access with its Rs. 301 prepaid plan. This plan provides 1GB of 5G data per day, 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited calls to any network. It has a validity of 28 days and includes access to JioCinema, where users can enjoy movies and sports. The internet speed drops to 16kbps after the daily data limit is exhausted.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom company, offers OTT access with its Rs. 299 prepaid plan. This plan provides 1.5GB of True 5G data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 free SMS daily. JioCinema access is included with any Jio prepaid plan. This plan also includes free access to JioTV and JioCloud (50GB storage). The internet speed reduces to 64kbps after the daily data limit. To continue OTT access, recharge within 48 hours of the plan's expiry.

Vodafone Idea Rs 239 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers OTT access at a lower price. The Rs. 239 prepaid plan provides JioCinema access for one month, 2GB of total data, and 300 SMS. It also offers unlimited calls to any network for 28 days. Unlike Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea doesn't offer daily data with this plan. The 2GB data is for the entire validity period, and data charges are Rs. 0.5/MB afterward. If you need more data, Vi's Rs. 399 plan is better, offering 2GB daily data, weekend data rollover, and the same one-month OTT subscription.

Which plan is best?

While Airtel's Rs. 301 plan is decent, it's slightly expensive. Vodafone Idea's Rs. 239 plan is cheaper but lacks sufficient data. Reliance Jio's Rs. 299 plan offers the best value with good data, three months of OTT access, JioTV, and cloud storage. If you want a good combination of OTT and data, Jio's Rs. 299 plan is the most reasonable choice.