Jio and Airtel offer annual prepaid plans for Rs 3,599. These come with 365 days validity, 2 to 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Jio also offers free digital services like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Airtel offers Wynk Music, Hellotunes, and Apollo 24/7. Vi offers an annual plan for Rs 3,699 with 2GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited night data, and weekend data rollover.