Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Offers the Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan in 2025?
Jio, Airtel, and Vi are in a fierce competition for unlimited prepaid plans. Jio and Airtel offer comparable data and OTT benefits, while Vi has unique features like weekend rollover.
Jio and Airtel offer annual prepaid plans for Rs 3,599. These come with 365 days validity, 2 to 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.
Jio also offers free digital services like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Airtel offers Wynk Music, Hellotunes, and Apollo 24/7. Vi offers an annual plan for Rs 3,699 with 2GB daily data, Amazon Prime subscription, unlimited night data, and weekend data rollover.
Jio offers a mid-range prepaid plan for Rs 859 with 84 days validity, 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and SMS. Airtel's Rs 979 plan also offers 2GB daily data, along with digital add-ons like RewardsMini and Xstream Play. Vi's Rs 859 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited night data, and weekend data rollover.
For budget-conscious users, Airtel's Rs 299 plan offers unlimited 5G data with Wynk Music and Hellotunes. Vi's Rs 349 plan provides 1.5GB daily data. Jio's Rs 249 plan offers 1GB daily data for 28 days.