Manushi Chillar denies dating rumors with Janhvi Kapoor's friend Veer Pahariya; 'He's a good friend'

Manushi Chillar reacts to the dating rumors with Veer Pahariya. She also expressed her thoughts on bollywood and how media scrutiny impacts on celebrities personal lives.

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

Bollywood has been the house of rumors. If an actress is comfortable, she's pregnant; if an actor is seen with a girl, they are dating. Is there any end to it? Well, no. One such recent rumor is that former Miss World Manushi Chillar is dating Janhvi Kapoor's beau's brother, Veer Pahariya. Now, Manushi Chillar herself reacted to the rumors and clarified the context around these rumors.

Manushi Chillar denies dating rumors:

Manushi was spotted with Veer Pahariya at several events, and the rumors started. Manushi clarified the rumors, stating, ''Oh, my God, poor Veer. No way. No, we are not dating, absolutely not. He's a good friend''. She further explained that Veer accompanied her during a wedding ceremony where she didn't know anyone. She clarified that their relation was to that extent.

Addressing the constant scrutiny around her personal life, she expressed her frustration with false rumors, stating, "A lot of things written about my personal life have been completely false," she said. "If I spend too much time with my girlfriends, does it mean I'm not interested in boys? And if I hang out with a male friend, does it automatically mean we're dating?"

Manushi clearly stated that she is very particular about her privacy and prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. She also expressed her views on the ongoing rumors, stating, "When you don't reveal too much, it gives more space for stories to just be formed out of thin air." 

On the work front, Manushi Chillar last appeared in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. She is currently busy with her upcoming project Tehran; the details of this film are still under wraps.

