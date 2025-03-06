Apple's new Mac Studio introduced: M4 Max and M3 Ultra power unleashed!

Apple unveils the new Mac Studio featuring M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, designed for Apple Intelligence and demanding workflows. It boasts enhanced performance, Thunderbolt 5, and configurations up to 8TB SSD and 512GB unified memory.

Apple launched a new Mac Studio with refreshed chipset options. The M4 Max and the recently released M3 Ultra SoCs are the two options available to clients purchasing the small-form-factor workstation. According to the firm, it is designed for Apple Intelligence, which is their suite of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and is positioned above the Mac mini. Large language models (LLMs) with more than 600 billion parameters may be run on it. The addition of new Thunderbolt 5 connectors to the desktop further improves connectivity choices.

Apple Mac Studio: Specifications and features

Compared to its M1 Max counterpart, Apple claims that Mac Studio running on the M4 Max CPU is up to three and a half times quicker. Up to a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU can power it. Up to 8TB of SSD storage and 128GB of unified memory are available configuration options for the desktop. The business claims that it can use a 16-core neural engine to execute Apple Intelligence features and on-device AI models.

The device's sophisticated graphics architecture, which includes hardware-accelerated mesh shading, dynamic caching, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine, is ideal for content production and gaming. Thanks to the Media Engine's two ProRes accelerators, it can operate with numerous 4K ProRes streams.

Up to 512GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of SSD storage—the latter of which can hold up to 12 hours of 8K ProRes video—are features of the Mac Studio equipped with Apple's new M3 Ultra chipset. A 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores and an 80-core GPU make up the SoC. It can do on-device AI and machine learning (ML) thanks to its 32-core neural engine. According to Apple, their high-bandwidth memory architecture provides a unified memory bandwidth of more than 800GB per second.

The new Mac Studio is said to be up to 2.6 times quicker than Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra SoC thanks to the M3 Ultra processor. Utilizing the same cutting-edge graphics architecture as the M4 Max version, the desktop version of Mac Studio with M1 Ultra can produce GPU-based renderers up to 2.6 times quicker. The two models' designs are identical to those of their predecessors. The Mac Studio is made of aluminum and has an SDXC card slot on the front, USB Type-C or Thunderbolt connections, and the Apple logo on top.

The new feature is the addition of Thunderbolt 5 connections on the rear, which allow for data transfer rates of up to 120 Gb/s, which is up to three times faster than the previous model.

Apple Mac Studio: Price and availability

The base model of the Mac Studio, which has the M4 Max SoC, 36GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage, costs Rs. 2,14,900 in India. The more expensive M3 Ultra model, which comes with 1TB of SSD storage and 96GB of unified memory, would cost Rs. 4,29,900. Pre-orders for the new Mac Studio are now being accepted in 28 countries, and shipment will start on March 12. On the Apple website, customers may also set up the Mac Studio with to-order choices.



Latest Videos