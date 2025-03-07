Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

Read Full Article

Two strong competitors have entered the Indian mid-range smartphone market: the Realme P3 Pro 5G and the Nothing Phone (3a) series. Although both gadgets combine high-end features at affordable prices, which one offers the best value? Let's examine it more closely.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Design

With a glass back panel and the Glyph Interface—26 customizable LED zones for alerts and notifications—the Nothing Phone (3a) maintains the brand's distinctive transparent design. For resistance to dust and water, the phone has an IP64 grade. The Realme P3 Pro 5G, on the other hand, goes above and beyond durability with its remarkable IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, which increase its resistance to high-pressure jets and water submersion. Its stylish style in Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple enhances its attractiveness even if it lacks the Nothing Phone (3a)'s LED interface.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Display

The 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display on the Nothing Phone (3a) has an amazing peak brightness of 3,000 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz. In contrast, the Realme P3 Pro 5G has a slightly bigger 6.83-inch 1.5K Quad Curved AMOLED display with 3840Hz PWM dimming and a refresh rate of 120Hz, which improves eye comfort in low light conditions. Although both screens promise fluid images, the curved screen and greater resolution of the Realme could provide a more engaging watching experience.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU powers the Nothing Phone (3a), which also has 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. In comparison, the somewhat more potent Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 engine, which comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, is found in the Realme P3 Pro 5G. While both devices guarantee seamless performance and effective multitasking, Realme's P3 Pro 5G has more raw processor power and memory choices.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Camera

The Nothing Phone (3a) has three cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 30x ultra zoom, and a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. Additionally, it can capture 1080p at 60 frames per second and 4K at 30 frames per second.

In contrast, the Realme P3 Pro 5G has two cameras: a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with OIS. The Realme P3 Pro 5G has a 16MP Sony IMX840 sensor, whereas the Nothing Phone (3a) has a 32MP front camera. For photography lovers, the Nothing Phone (3a) seems to be a superior choice because of its extra telephoto and ultra-wide cameras.

Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Battery and price

The 5,000mAh battery of the Nothing Phone (3a) can be charged at 50W rapid charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. The Realme P3 Pro 5G, in contrast, has a bigger 6,000mAh battery with 80W rapid charging, which enables longer endurance and faster refueling. The Realme P3 Pro 5G is the best option for those that value battery life and charging speed.

Nothing Phone (3a): Rs 22,999 (8GB + 128GB) | Rs 24,999 (8GB + 256GB)

Realme P3 Pro 5G: Rs 23,999 (8GB + 128GB) | Rs 24,999 (8GB + 256GB) | Rs 26,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Both smartphones are competitively priced, with Realme offering an additional 12GB RAM variant for power users.

