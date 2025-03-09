Ananya Panday enjoys Seychelles beach in STUNNING bikini look- PHOTOS

Entertainment
Ananya Panday enjoys a relaxing vacation in Seychelles, capturing stunning moments with her followers.
She shared a heartwarming photo feeding 100-year-old tortoises, making her fans smile.
Ananya's tropical getaway sparks admiration as fans praise her adventurous spirit and travel posts.
She took time to bond with turtles, adding a fun, wildlife touch to her vacation.
The actress's carefree moments showcase her fun-loving side, delighting fans with every post.
Riding a bicycle, Ananya embraced the good vibes, soaking in the beautiful island scenery.
