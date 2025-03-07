iPhone 17 Air launching in 2025: Slim design, A19 chipset and high-density battery expected

Read Full Article

The iPad Air with the M3 chip and the MacBook Air with the M4 chip are the latest "Air" models that Apple has unveiled. But Apple's Air lineup isn't finished yet. The iPhone 17 Air, which is also expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, is a new Air gadget that Apple is expected to introduce this year. The iPhone 17 Air, like its other Air siblings, is anticipated to be a very powerful gadget that nevertheless manages to be small and light.

The iPhone 17 Air won't be the fifth model in the iPhone 17 series, though, when it launches. Rumor has said that the iPhone 16 Plus will be replaced with the iPhone 17 Air. According to reports, Apple may launch the iPhone Air as a substitute for the iPhone Plus models because of the devices' poor sales. This would provide consumers the same flagship-level iPhone experience in a smaller, lighter package.

One of the most anticipated smartphones in Apple's 2025 lineup, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a high-density battery, a next-generation A19 CPU, and an ultra-thin design, according to supply chain experts and industry insiders. Let's examine the iPhone 17 Air's potential features in more detail.

Will it be the thinnest iPhone?

With a thickness ranging from 5.5mm to 6.25mm, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly the thinnest iPhone ever produced, after its Air siblings. In contrast, the iPhone 6—once Apple's thinnest iPhone—measured 6.9mm, and the current iPhone 16 Pro is 8.25mm. But there could be a price for the compact profile. Apple may decide to use a single speaker integrated into the earpiece and eliminate the bottom speaker in favor of a single back camera on the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air: What can you expect?

Apple's next-generation A19 chipset is anticipated to power the iPhone 17 Air, in keeping with the rest of the iPhone 17 series. The basic iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will have the A19 chip, which will still provide remarkable performance for daily work, gaming, and AI-driven features, even if the Pro versions in the iPhone 17 series will probably use the more sophisticated A19 Pro chip. Furthermore, 8GB of RAM is anticipated for the iPhone 17 Air, which will improve speed and enable compatibility for Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a high-density battery, according to a new leak from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to earlier rumors, battery life may be compromised by the ultra-thin design. But according to reports, Apple is utilizing cutting-edge battery technology to make sure the iPhone 17 Air goes above and beyond.

The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to use Apple's proprietary modem, most likely the power-efficient C1 modem that made its debut in the iPhone 16e, in addition to the high-density battery. By optimizing power usage, this modem considerably extends battery life. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air would only work with eSIMs globally.

