iQOO Neo 10R coming on March 11 | Check out expected specifications, features and price

The iQOO Neo 10R is set to be the next performance-centric mid-ranger from iQOO in India. Just a few days away, on March 11, the brand has already revealed its release date. Expectations for the gadget have been primarily established by iQOO's several revelations to far. Here is all you need to know about the iQOO Neo 10R, including all the confirmed details and what else you may anticipate, so you can understand how it could look when it launches.

iQOO Neo 10R: Expected specifications and features

iQOO has already stated that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset made by TSMC, would power the iQOO Neo 10R. Additionally, the brand disclosed its AnTuTu benchmark score, which is about 1.7 million. According to iQOO, this will be the most potent gadget in its market.

Furthermore, iQOO has revealed information on the phone's charging capabilities, indicating that 80W fast charging is supported. This makes the iQOO Neo 10R a very practical choice because it can be charged in a few minutes. We anticipate that iQOO will include a suitable charger in the package, allowing customers to benefit from rapid charging without having to buy one separately, based on historical trends.

It is anticipated that the iQOO Neo 10R will include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The most expensive model can include 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

iQOO Neo 10R: Expected pricing

According to reports, the phone would cost less than Rs 30,000 in India. However, it is yet unclear when the gadget would formally arrive, but we anticipate that the top-end variants will cost more than Rs 30,000. Regarding colors, the business has hinted that the iQOO Neo 10R would be available in a new MoonKnight Titanium colorway and a dual-tone finish (purple and white).

