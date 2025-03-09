IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: From fans to relatives, India performs havans, aartis, prayers and more (WATCH)

Read Full Article

As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, cricket fever has gripped the nation like never before. From temple rituals to special havans, prayers are being offered in various parts of the country, with fans leaving no stone unturned in seeking divine blessings for Team India’s triumph in Dubai.

In Varanasi, ardent cricket enthusiasts gathered at the Sarang Nath Mahadev temple to perform a special ‘aarti’ and pray for India's victory. The supporters expressed unwavering confidence in Rohit Sharma and his team, believing that India’s formidable bowling and batting lineup would be the key to clinching the prestigious ICC trophy.

In UP's Prayagraj, the transgender community performed havan for team India's victory ahead of the title clash on Sunday. In Kanpur as well, supporters of Rohit Sharma and Co. performed havan at the Radha Madhav temple, praying for India's title win.

Meanwhile, in Moradabad relatives of pacer Mohammed Shami offered prayers for the team's victory over New Zealand. Mubir Alam, uncle of cricketer Mohammad Shami said, "I pray for the victory of India. India has won all the matches in the series so far, so they will win the finals as well...Shami has taken most of the wickets...the trophy will come to India."

WATCH: Fans and relatives pray for team India's Champions Trophy win over NZ

The ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has all the ingredients of a classic encounter. India has already defeated New Zealand at the same venue earlier in the tournament, adding to the psychological advantage. With both teams making strategic adjustments, the battle for the title is set to be fiercely contested.

As millions tune in to witness history unfold, the passion and prayers of Indian fans reflect the deep connection between cricket and faith in the country. Will India lift the Champions Trophy once again? The answer awaits as the teams take the field for the grand showdown in Dubai.

