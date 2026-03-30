Best Budget Projectors Under ₹10,000 for a Home Theatre Experience
Enjoy a theatre-like experience at home with budget projectors under ₹10,000. From portable mini devices to 4K-supported models, these affordable picks offer great visuals, sound, and easy connectivity.
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Best Projectors
Good news for all you movie buffs! You no longer need to spend lakhs to get that theatre-like feel at home. Thanks to new tech, great quality projectors are now available for less than ₹10,000. Let's check out the top budget projectors for 2026.
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Portronics and Zebronics: The Budget Giants
In the Indian market, Portronics and Zebronics are killing it with their budget-friendly gadgets. The Portronics Beem 420 is a hit because of its compact design and easy connectivity. Similarly, the Zebronics Zeb-Pixaplay 15 looks stylish and gives amazing picture quality in small rooms. Both are solid choices for home entertainment.
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Best Portability and Connectivity
If you travel a lot or move houses often, the Visitek V6 Mini and WZATCO Yuva Go are perfect for you. They are super small, making them easy to carry around. Plus, they come with built-in speakers, so you don't need a separate audio system. That's a total win for this price!
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High Brightness and 4K Support
Want more brightness without spending a bomb? The EGate i9 Pro-Max and Everycom X7 are excellent options. The Big View 4K Support Projector model is a game-changer, as it supports 4K input. This means you get high-quality visuals at a budget price, giving you that proper big-screen movie feel.
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Image Credit : Meta AI
How to Choose?
When you're buying a budget projector, always check three things: Lumens for brightness, connectivity ports like HDMI and USB, and the lamp life. Models like the Borsso Moon 7 and Play Super Mini are also great for simple, everyday use. With these projectors, you can turn any wall into a massive screen and enjoy movie nights with your family.
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