Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate tracking, 45-hour battery launched | Check price, specs and colours

Beats launches the Powerbeats Pro 2 with improved features like ANC, personalized spatial audio, and heart rate monitoring. Available in four colors at Rs 29,900, these earbuds boast a 45-hour battery life and a smaller charging case.

Beats has introduced the Powerbeats Pro 2, an enhanced model of their wireless earphones intended for fitness enthusiasts and sportsmen. The earphones are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) including transparency modes as well as features like personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and voice Isolation support. The case supports Qi wireless charging and gets a USB Type-C port. Powerbeats Pro 2: Price, colours and availability Priced at Rs 29,900, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is currently on sale in India via apple.com/in. Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange are the four color choices available. The date of on-shelf availability is February 13.

Powerbeats Pro 2: Specifications and features With dynamic head tracking and customized spatial audio, the most recent version has a redesigned acoustic design. Additionally, it has adaptive EQ, which modifies sound in real time according on how well it fits the user's ear. The earbuds also have Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which let users either filter out outside noise or be aware of their surroundings when necessary. Nearly 1,000 athletes have tested the Powerbeats Pro 2, which is said to be 20% lighter than its predecessor. To increase flexibility and grip, a nickel-titanium alloy has been used to strengthen the ear hook. A fifth ear tip size has been added for comfort, bringing the range of sizes to extra-small, small, medium, large, and extra-large.

Heart rate monitoring, which measures blood flow more than 100 times per second using LED optical sensors, is a significant addition to the new model. Numerous fitness apps, such as Runna, Nike Run Club, and Open, may access this data. During exercises, users may monitor their heart rate in real-time, which helps with performance evaluation. For increased connection, the Powerbeats Pro 2 has Class 1 Bluetooth, which allows for automatic switching for Apple devices and one-touch pairing. Additionally, it incorporates functions like Find My, Audio Sharing, and hands-free Siri activation. Similar features are available to Android users via the Beats App, which offers firmware upgrades, custom controls, and battery status updates.

Powerbeats Pro 2: Battery and charge The Powerbeats Pro 2 is said to have a 45-hour battery life using the Apple-designed H2 chip, with each earpiece lasting up to 10 hours between charges. About 90 minutes of playback are possible with a five-minute charge. Wireless charging is now possible with the associated charging case, which has become 33% smaller. Beats offers five ear tips in the box, from XS to XL. Each earphone weighs 8.7g, while the case weighs 69g. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

