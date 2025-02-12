Valentine's Day 2025 sale: Poco X7 Pro price DROPS below Rs 25,000 on Flipkart | Check details

The Poco X7 Pro is now available at a discounted price of less than Rs 24,999 during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale. This deal applies to the 8GB/256GB variant with bank and sale discounts, making it a great option for gamers.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Poco's latest mid-range smartphone, the X7 Pro, is getting a discount during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale, taking the price of the device below Rs 24,999. The Poco X7 Pro is among the best options available for gamers at this pricing.

The 8GB RAM/256GB storage model of the Poco X7 Pro cost Rs 27,999 when it was first released in India, while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model cost Rs 29,999. Nevertheless, the phone is receiving a flat Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and SBI Bank credit cards and a Rs 1,000 discount during the recent Valentine's Day sale on Flipkart, bringing the effective price down to Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 for the two models.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000

 

budget 2025
article_image2

POCO X7 Pro

However, note that Flipkart charges a Rs 59 packaging fee and aRs 49 offer handling fee, which adds another Rs 108 to the price.

Poco X7 Pro specifications

The 6.73-inch AMOLED flat screen of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. With a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a 1.5K resolution, the screen provides excellent visibility in bright environments. With a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz and an instantaneous 2560 Hz rate made especially for gaming, it enables an adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate.

The POCO X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU, which is constructed on a 4nm TSMC technology and has a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz. It has UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: Apple AirPods to OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro; 5 gadgets to impress your partner

article_image3

A 6550mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with Solid Electrolyte Technology powers the phone. It can be fully charged in around 47 minutes because to its compatibility for 90W HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, which is based on Android 15, promises three years of Android upgrades and four years of security fixes for this smartphone. The phone can withstand water jets and submersion up to 1.5 meters thanks to its IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust protection.

Also Read | Vivo T3 Pro to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000

