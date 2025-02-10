Oppo Find N5: Global launch date ANNOUNCED! Will it come to India? Here's what we know

Oppo Find N5 launches globally on February 20th, boasting its slimmest foldable design yet. While India won't see the Find N5 directly, it's expected to arrive as the OnePlus Open 2 later in 2025.

Oppo has finally revealed the launch date for its next-gen foldable, Oppo Find N5. The phone will be unveiled on February 20 at 4:00 PM GMT (9.30 PM IST), according to the company's announcement. Additionally, Oppo has revealed that this launch would take place globally rather than only inside China. Singapore is set to host the international tournament. The business has released a sneak peek of its next phone ahead of the launch. Additionally, it asserts that the Oppo Find N5 is now the thinnest foldable phone available.

Oppo Find N5: When is the launch? Will it come to India?

Oppo has revealed that the Oppo Find N5 will be unveiled globally on February 20. Despite the phrase "global," the Oppo India website contains no mention of this teaser. This implies that the Oppo Find N5 will not launch in India, but rather in nations other than China. However, there is no need for concern. The Oppo Find N5 is anticipated to be renamed as the OnePlus Open 2 and released in India, based on past trends. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to arrive during the second half of 2025, according to recent sources.

Oppo Find N5: What to expect?

Pete Lau, the chief product officer at Oppo, has previously stated that the forthcoming Find N5 will have an almost undetectable crease, which is an amazing accomplishment for a foldable phone. Despite the skepticism of some, first pictures indicate that the crease is far less obvious than in earlier versions.

The same design enhancements are probably going to be included in the OnePlus Open 2, which is anticipated to be a renamed worldwide version of the Oppo Find N5. One of the least noticeable creases among foldable phones was previously present in the original OnePlus Open, but Oppo seems to be improving on this feature even more. The difference in crease visibility is evident in a recently leaked photograph that compares the Find N5 to what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

