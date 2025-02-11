Realme P3 Pro to feature a unique glow-in-the-dark look; first video out | WATCH

The Realme P3 Pro, the company's next generation P series smartphone designed for Gen-Z consumers, is about to be unveiled. With several striking characteristics, the smartphone is probably going to debut in the mid-range smartphone market. For a few days now, Realme has been teasing the smartphone by exposing its features and characteristics. The business unveiled the Nebula Glow color version, which glows in the dark, and the Realme P3 Pro design today. As a result, the company is promoting the revolutionary design technology that can glow while left in the dark in addition to the gaming-focused features and performance of smartphones.

Realme P3 Pro: Design unveiled

Realme officially unveiled the design of the forthcoming P3 Pro today, along with the three color options—Nebula Glow, Saturn Brown, and Galaxy Purple—that are only available in India. In addition to the design, the business unveiled the P3 Pro, which had the first "Glow in the Dark" design on the market. The business emphasized that the texture of celluloid and a celestial object known as a nebulae served as inspiration for the new design technique.

Also Read | Realme P3 Pro to launch on February 18, will feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and more

The gadget is said to shine in the dark thanks to a bright color-changing fiber on the back panel. It is said that this glow effect is similar to the hazy glow caused by nebulae's interaction with UV light. Additionally, Realme emphasized that the P3 Pro has a 42-degree gold curve that makes it easy to hold.

Also Read | Apple introduces new app called 'Invites' to create personalised invites | What is it? How it works?

Realme P3 Pro: Other specifications

The business gave us a preview of the Realme P3 Pro's upcoming debut by revealing some of its features and characteristics in addition to its appearance. According to reports, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which is based on a 4nm TSMC process, will power the Realme P3 Pro. GT Boost, a brand-new gaming environment created in partnership with KRAFTON, is included with the smartphone. AI technologies including AI Motion Control, AI Ultra-Steady Frames, AI Ultra Touch Control, and Hyper Response Engine will improve the game experience in this environment. A 1.5K resolution quad-curved display will be a feature of the Realme P3 Pro. Last but not least, a 6000mAh battery is verified to power it.

Also Read | Vivo V50 coming soon with 6,000mAh battery and stunning Quad-curved display | Check details

Latest Videos