Why Your Phone Battery Drains Fast: Everyday Mistakes You Must Avoid
Many common charging habits are silently damaging your smartphone battery. Overnight charging, fake chargers, and using the phone while charging can cause overheating, fast drain, and shorten battery life drastically.
This is why the phone battery gets damaged quickly
Nowadays, it's impossible to go a single day without a smartphone. From morning to night, the phone is always in hand. But many don't care how they charge it, a habit that can cut battery life to under a year.
How dangerous is charging all night
Charging your phone overnight is a common but dangerous habit. The battery heats up from the constant current after it's full, slowly damaging the internal cells. The issue isn't obvious at first but leads to rapid battery drain after a few months.
The damage from using a fake charger
Not all chargers are the same. Using a cheap, fake charger won't provide the right voltage, causing the battery to overheat. Sometimes it charges slowly. Thinking it's charging fast is a mistake; it's a sign the battery is weakening.
Using the phone while charging is another mistake
Using your phone while it's charging puts a huge strain on the battery. Power comes in while a lot of energy goes out, raising the temperature. Over time, this causes overheating and sudden shutdowns.
To make the battery last longer..
Keeping your phone's battery healthy is simple. Keep the charge between 20% and 80%. Avoid overnight charging. Use the original charger. These small things extend battery life. If you're not careful, you'll need a new battery in a year.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.