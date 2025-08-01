Image Credit : Getty

Apple's iPhone 15 is now cheaper on Amazon. The 128GB variant has the biggest price cut as it is available for Rs 59,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale, down from Rs 69,999. That's a 14% discount!

Get a Rs 1,000 discount with SBI credit cards and up to Rs 1,799 cashback via Amazon Pay.

The iPhone 15, released in September 2023, is a popular member in Apple's flagship smartphone lineup, bringing premium features previously exclusive to Pro models to the standard iPhone experience.