The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to boast a larger display, redesigned camera system with a 48MP telephoto lens, and Apple's A19 Pro chip. It may also sport a new titanium and glass back design and vibrant color options like orange and dark blue.

As Apple's traditional September iPhone launch event draws closer, the rumour mill around the iPhone 17 series, and in particular the Pro variant, is in full swing. Rumours and leaks are giving us a preview of what to anticipate from Apple's next flagship, including a possibly eye-catching new colour choice, a powerful new A19 Pro CPU, and a redesigned camera system.

Apple iPhone 17 series launch

Apple is slated to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup in early September 2025. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts that the official launch ceremony might take place between September 8 and 10. Following the announcement, pre-orders are expected to commence on Friday, September 12, with global retail availability and shipping beginning around September 19.

This year's iPhone lineup is projected to have four models: the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air. The Air model is expected to replace the current iPhone Plus, giving consumers a thinner form factor.

iPhone 17 Pro: Display

The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to feature a larger screen size. While the Pro model may have a 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is believed to have a 6.9-inch display.

There have been rumours that the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro may undergo a major redesign. Reports from Apple experts like Sonny Dickson and Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro may have a new back panel made of glass and metal. The complete titanium frame found in the iPhone 16 Pro variants will be abandoned in favour of this new design.

Relocating the Apple logo to a lower location on the rear of the iPhone 17 Pro is another visual alteration that we might see. In addition to the new materials, reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro series may include a bigger, more rectangular camera bump with rounded corners, like to Google's Pixel phones. Sonny Dickson's new case mockups also reveal a big camera island that occupies about a third of the phone's back.

iPhone 17 Pro: Camera Expectations

A significant redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro's camera technology is also anticipated. Analyst Jeff Pu claims that the phone may include a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, which would be a significant improvement above the iPhone 16 series' 12-megapixel selfie camera. Ming-Chi Kuo later confirmed this forecast in January 2024.

Additionally, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with a possible 3.5x optical zoom is anticipated to come with the iPhone 17 Pro. With a novel moveable lens mechanism for continuous zooming, other leaks, however, point to the potential for an amazing 8x optical zoom.

iPhone 17 Pro: Under the hood

Rumour has it that Apple's next-generation A19 Pro processor, which is based on TSMC's 3nm technology, will power the iPhone 17 Pro. Faster processing speeds, increased AI capabilities, and better performance and power economy are all anticipated features of the new chip.

In addition to the performance improvements, the Pro versions are expected to include 12GB of RAM, which is a substantial increase above the 8GB seen in the iPhone 16 Pro. Ming-Chi Kuo points out that the standard Pro model of the iPhone still has 8GB of RAM, suggesting that this upgrade may only be available on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro could possibly have a vapour chamber cooling mechanism to prevent overheating when doing taxing activities.

iPhone 17 Pro: New Colours Expected

The iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to include a new colour scheme in addition to design modifications. Classics like black and white will probably still be used, but new colours may be added, such a vivid orange that might be modelled by the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra and a deep dark blue that resembles the Blue Titanium on the iPhone 16 Pro.

A sleek silver variant has also been alluded to by dummy units that were leaked online. The iPhone 17 Pro variants in black, white, dark blue, and orange are quite plausible, according to Sonny Dickson, who recently released dummy models.

iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price

Pricing for the iPhone 17 series is estimated to start at Rs 79,900, identical to the iPhone 16. However, inflation and the current trade battle may cause price increases. The Pro model is estimated to start at roughly Rs 1,45,000.