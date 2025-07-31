Apple is rumored to launch its first foldable iPhone in late 2026, potentially as part of the iPhone 18 lineup. The device is expected to feature a book-style fold, and a crease-free design, with a potential price tag of $1,999.

Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of next year, according to JP Morgan. Analyst Samik Chatterjee of JP Morgan wrote in a note to clients (via CNBC) that "investor focus has already turned to the 2026 fall launches with Apple expected to launch its first foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup in September 2026, with the upgrades to the iPhone 17 series to be released this fall expected to be fairly limited." Apple's foldable iPhone may have a book-style fold like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, the memo added.

What Can You Expect From Foldable iPhone?

According to the JP Morgan analyst, the upcoming foldable iPhone might have a 7.8-inch inside display and a 5.5-inch external display. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch external screen.

The memo goes on to say that the foldable iPhone, which the analyst refers to as the foldable iPhone 18, will most likely have a crease-free inside display. Notably, Samsung is expected to deploy comparable technology with its Galaxy Z Fold, which is set to appear in 2026.

In terms of hardware, some leaks hint at a slim and lightweight design — possibly just 4.5mm thick when unfolded. Apple might even move away from Face ID on this model in favour of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, to better fit the thinner frame.

Foldable iPhone Expected Price

The anticipated pricing is another intriguing detail. According to the majority of leaks, the beginning price is about $1,999, or Rs 1.75 lakh in Indian currency. Even by Apple's already high standards, it places it in the ultra-premium category. According to analyst estimates, Apple may make billions of dollars from the sale of several million of these foldable iPhones in the first few years.