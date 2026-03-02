The latest iPhone will be open for pre-order on March 4 and arrive in stores on March 11.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Monday unveiled its latest addition to the iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17e, a more affordable model that includes a combination of performance and advanced features.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The latest iPhone will be open for pre-order on March 4 and arrive in stores on March 11. The iPhone 17e features Apple’s A19 chip and C1X modem for faster processing, improved connectivity, and better battery efficiency. It is a refreshed version of the ‌iPhone 16e‌ that came out in February 2025.

The new model comes with a 48MP Fusion camera, optical-quality 2x Telephoto, and 4K Dolby Vision video. The device also supports Apple’s satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My, allowing users to stay connected even when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Apple stock inched over 0.8% lower in Monday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<