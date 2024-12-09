7 reasons to SKIP waiting for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and grab S24 Ultra today

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a compelling alternative to waiting for the S25 Ultra. With a powerful processor, competitive pricing, a robust titanium frame, and advanced AI features, the S24 Ultra delivers a premium experience that may outweigh the incremental upgrades expected in the next generation.

The upcoming flagship device from the South Korean tech giant is anticipated to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. In January of next year, the company is probably going to release the gadget together with the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. We already know enough about the Galaxy S25 Ultra before its introduction, including its design, features, and other data, to encourage conjecture. But it might not be worth waiting for the S25 Ultra. Choose the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead of holding out for the S25 Ultra for these seven reasons. Also Read | Busy day? WhatsApp’s unread message reminder is here to help | HERE'S HOW

1. Faster processor

The S24 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is already incredibly powerful and well-optimized. It has a long battery life and can easily handle demanding tasks like gaming. Even if the S25 Ultra could have a little better chipset, the difference in performance could be insignificant in practice. 2. Great Value

Compared to its initial launch price of Rs 1,29,999, the S24 Ultra is currently available on Amazon or at local retailers at a much lower price of about Rs 1,00,000. The S24 Ultra is a great value for the money because costs may continue to decline in the upcoming weeks, while the S25 Ultra is anticipated to be more costly. Also Read | Top smartphones below Rs 20,000 in India – December 2024 picks 3. Titanium frame

The S24 Ultra already has a titanium frame, but the S25 Ultra is said to include one as well. As a result, the two versions won't differ all that much in terms of build quality or longevity.



4. S24Ultra's design

Leaked pictures indicate that the S24 Ultra's sharp, edgy appearance may still appeal to many consumers, even though the S25 Ultra may have somewhat more rounded edges for increased comfort. Opinions on the S25 Ultra's design may differ, with some people preferring the current model's appearance. 5. AI Features

A feature-rich AI system that already excels on the S24 Ultra is Samsung's Galaxy AI. Samsung has demonstrated its dedication to introducing modern AI technologies to earlier models with the introduction of new smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to this pattern, One UI 7 is probably going to provide the S24 Ultra a lot of the new AI features that were unveiled with the S25 Ultra. Also Read | Jio vs Airtel: Which offers the cheapest postpaid plans in 2024? 6. Top display

Top-tier hardware features of the S24 Ultra include a QHD+ display, class-leading internals, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. Choosing the current model won't cost you much because the S25 Ultra isn't expected to make significant advancements in these areas. 7. Camera still relevant

A 200 MP primary camera, a 50 MP 5x telephoto lens, a 3x telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide camera are all included in the S24 Ultra. With the exception of the ultra-wide lens upgrade, the S25 Ultra is anticipated to have a comparable configuration. Because of Samsung's current gradual approach to camera updates, waiting for the subsequent model might not be worth the difference. Also Read | iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Latest Videos